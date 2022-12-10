Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 22 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.5bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $718.9m private equity of Nearmap by Thoma Bravo was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity decreased by 83% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.6bn and fell by 14% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 33% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 22% higher than in Q3 2021.







                     
   





Top 5 private equity deals related to artificial intelligence in the technology industry since 2021





Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




SailPoint Technologies Holdings
Thoma Bravo
$6,900M
Apr-22




Cloudera
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice; KKRInc
$5,488M
Jun-21




Cubic
Evergreen Coast Capital; Veritas Capital Management II
$3,000M
Feb-21




Informa PLC - Pharma Intelligence Division
Mubadala Investment; Warburg Pincus
$2,575M
Feb-22




DataBank Holdings
Ardian Holding; Northleaf Capital Partners; Swiss Life Asset Management
$1,500M
Jun-22





  Source: GlobalData Deals Database