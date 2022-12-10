Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that cybersecurity accounted for 20 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $3.5bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $2.8bn private equity of Ping Identity by Thoma Bravo was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cybersecurity-related deal activity decreased by 57% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.1bn and rose by 2400% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 20% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 18% higher than in Q3 2021.