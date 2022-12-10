Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that cybersecurity accounted for 20 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $3.5bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $2.8bn private equity of Ping Identity by Thoma Bravo was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cybersecurity-related deal activity decreased by 57% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.1bn and rose by 2400% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 20% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 18% higher than in Q3 2021.







                     
   







Top 5 private equity deals related to cybersecurity in the technology industry since 2021






Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




McAfee
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ; Advent International ; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Crosspoint Capital Partners; GIC; Permira Advisers
$14,000M
Nov-21




Proofpoint
Thoma Bravo
$12,300M
Apr-21




SailPoint Technologies Holdings
Thoma Bravo
$6,900M
Apr-22




Mimecast
Permira Holdings
$5,800M
Dec-21




Enterprise Business - McAfee Inc
Symphony Technology Group
$4,000M
Mar-21






  Source: GlobalData Deals Database 







Ranking of legal advisors for cybersecurity related deals in the technology industry, 2022


The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in 2022 were Kirkland & Ellis; Goodwin Procter ; White & Case with 10, 4, 4 deals respectively.






Advisor Name
2022 Rank
2021 Rank




Kirkland & Ellis
1
1




Goodwin Procter 
2
3




White & Case
2
3




Latham & Watkins
3
2




Paul Hastings
3
3






 Source: GlobalData Deals Database