Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that edtech accounted for 5 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $108.6m. The $90m investment by JMI Management in Coursedog was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Education Technology (EdTech) Market report offers and in-depth analysis of the global EdTech market, its segmentation and forecast by end user and region, competitive landscape and key opportunities. Buy the report here.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Region, End User (Pre-K, K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Workforce), and Segment Forecast to 2026

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

In value terms, edtech-related deal activity decreased by 81% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $559.3m and fell by 97% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 38% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 38% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Clearwater International; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu; Evercore with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were CMS Legal Services EEIG; Dechert; Goodwin Procter with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecast to 2026 buy the report here.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Buyouts and Direct Investments done by Private Equity firms.