Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that edtech accounted for 5 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $108.6m. The $90m investment by JMI Management in Coursedog was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, edtech-related deal activity decreased by 81% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $559.3m and fell by 97% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 38% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 38% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Clearwater International; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu; Evercore with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were CMS Legal Services EEIG; Dechert; Goodwin Procter with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecast to 2026