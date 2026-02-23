Proofpoint and Concentrix intend to deliver tailored cybersecurity strategies. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Proofpoint and Concentrix have announced a partnership to provide cybersecurity services across the Asia Pacific region.

Under the arrangement, Concentrix will incorporate Proofpoint’s security solutions into its Security Operations Centre offerings, aiming to support organisations in safeguarding their personnel, data and digital communications.

The collaboration combines Proofpoint’s security platform with Concentrix’s regional operations and managed service capabilities.

The joint approach will allow enterprises and small- to medium-sized businesses in APAC to deploy Proofpoint’s technologies as part of coordinated cybersecurity measures.

This move comes at a time when organisations in the region are facing increased cyber threats, partly due to accelerated digital transformation, broader cloud adoption, and the integration of AI-driven workflows.

By joining forces, Proofpoint and Concentrix intend to deliver tailored cybersecurity strategies that align with business and customer requirements in markets across APAC.

Proofpoint Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Channels and Alliances vice president Nelson Soon said: “We are excited to partner with Concentrix and be able to extend Proofpoint’s offerings through trusted SOC services across Asia Pacific.

“By this innovative approach to combine Proofpoint’s industry-leading human- and agent-centric security platform with Concentrix’s services expertise and strong regional footprint, we can deliver meaningful security outcomes that support cyber resilience and business growth.”

The partnership also signals ongoing efforts by Proofpoint to expand its presence within the region through strategic collaborations aimed at addressing the security challenges faced by local enterprises.

Concentrix governance, risk and compliance global vice president Rishi Rajpal said: “Concentrix is strengthening its managed services capabilities through a strategic partnership with Proofpoint.

“By combining Proofpoint’s people-centric security platform with our deep regional expertise, we enable enterprises to neutralise emerging threats and accelerate digital transformation with absolute confidence.”