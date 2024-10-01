Israel-based startup Qodo has secured $40m in a Series A financing round to advance the integration of sophisticated algorithms throughout the software development process.
This recent financial boost increased the company’s total funding to a total of $50m.
Susa Ventures and Square Peg led the oversubscribed funding round with Firestreak Ventures, ICON Continuity Fund, and seed investors TLV Partners and Vine Ventures also participating.
With this investment capital, Qodo plans to enhance its generative AI code integrity platform’s capabilities, from initial specifications to deployment.
Since its emergence from stealth mode 18 months ago, Qodo’s offerings gained rapid adoption. The company said that more than one million developers have reportedly used the platform and has been integrated by various enterprises, including several Fortune 100 companies.
The company offers intelligent code generation, testing, reviews, and documentation, ensuring quality is maintained throughout the development cycle.
Qodo CEO and co-founder Itamar Friedman said: “As we shift towards AI-native code development, success won’t come from rushing to automate everything.
“Instead, we need to carefully integrate AI tools to enhance human expertise, focusing on quality and adaptability rather than just speed. Through comprehensive testing and reviewing, embedded into each stage of the software development lifecycle, we will be able to rely on AI agents as an integral part of the team, dramatically reducing fear of bugs or hallucinations.”