Qualcomm has been facing challenges as a result of a decline in smartphone sales. Credit: Andrey_Popov via Shutterstock.

Semiconductor manufacturing company Qualcomm is reportedly preparing to initiate group-wide layoffs as part of cost-cutting measures.

The company’s decision, which will impact 5% of its staff, was attributed to falling sales and a sector-wide slowdown, reported Business Today, citing sources.

Additionally, those with knowledge of the situation said that the majority of the cuts would affect the tech giant’s mobile division.

The mobile division of Qualcomm will let go around 20% of its workforce, they added.

Separately, citing media reports, news agency IANS said Qualcomm could let go of 1,500 people in California alone.

“As part of the cost reduction plan announced in January, Qualcomm is conducting a reduction of our full-time and temporary workforce,” IANS quoted the chip maker as saying.

“We first evaluated non-headcount expense reductions, but we concluded that a workforce reduction is needed to support long-term growth and success, which will ultimately benefit all our stakeholders,” it added.

A source told Business Today that the company has been facing challenges because of a decline in smartphone sales.

In the quarter that concluded in December 2022, Qualcomm’s net income decreased 34% year-on-year (YoY). The company’s sales decreased by 12% from the previous year.

Last week, e-commerce giant Amazon commenced layoffs across its cloud services and human resources division.

The most recent round of layoffs is a result of a previously planned retrenchment effort that will affect 9,000 workers.

Amazon undertook a separate round of layoffs earlier this year that affected around 18,000 employees.