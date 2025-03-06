Quantexa will use the funds to innovate its platform, improve client experiences, form partnerships, and expand in North America. Credit: Nattanan Zia/Shutterstock.

Quantexa, a UK-based AI, data, and analytics software company, has completed its $175m (£136.5m) Series F investment round.

The round was led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), part of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Existing investors, including British Patient Capital, also participated in the round.

The latest funding round values the British technology company at $2.6bn.

Quantexa founder and CEO Vishal Marria said: “This latest investment reflects investors’ embracing our vision and committing to join our journey as we accelerate innovation, platform deployments, and amplify the value we deliver to clients and the broader ecosystem.

“With the continued support of our investors, now including TVG, we are poised to push the boundaries of AI by harnessing the power of trusted data, reinforcing our leadership in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

The company said it plans to use the funds to accelerate platform innovation, enhance client experiences, and forge new partnerships and alliances.

The funding will also be used by the company to expand its presence in North America, and explore “strategic” mergers and acquisitions.

As part of the investment, Ara Yeromian, managing director at TVG, will join Quantexa’s board of directors, which also includes representatives from other investors such as Warburg Pincus, Dawn Capital, BNY, Evolution Equity Partners, AlbionVC, and HSBC.

Under the agreement, TVG will offer its expertise in scaling high-growth AI and software companies, along with its extensive network, to support Quantexa’s international expansion and growth objectives.

TVG EMEA senior managing director and head Avid Larizadeh Duggan said: “Businesses today need to build trusted data foundations to enable AI-enhanced decision making, to drive real world impact. Quantexa is revolutionising how they do this.

“At TVG, we invest in high-growth, game-changing companies, led by visionary leaders making a global difference. Quantexa’s impressive track record, expanding customer base, and bold approach to data and AI innovation make it a natural fit for our portfolio.”