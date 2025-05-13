Classiq CTO Yehuda Naveh, Chief Product Officer Amir Naveh, and CEO Nir Minerbi. Credit: Classiq Technologies LTD/ GlobeNewswire.

Classiq, a quantum computing software company, has secured $110m in its Series C funding round, marking its largest investment to date.

Entrée Capital spearheaded the funding round, with contributions from an array of investors including Norwest, NightDragon, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, Clal, Neva SGR, and Phoenix.

Team8, IN Venture, Wing, HSBC, Samsung Next and QBeat, as well as other new and existing investors also participated in the funding round.

Entrée Capital managing partner Avi Eyal said: “Quantum computing is advancing at a rapid pace, and Classiq has emerged as the clear leader in the quantum software category.

“We’re proud to support the team as they continue to build the operating system and compiler for all quantum computers.”

The latest investment raises Classiq’s total funding to $173m.

Classiq plans to use the funds for expanding go-to-market strategies, customer success, and bolster research and development teams.

The company added that it also plans to extend its global presence.

Classiq CEO and co-founder Nir Minerbi said: “We are building the Microsoft of quantum computing.

“In this new era of computing, Classiq is delivering the essential software stack to empower the development of real-world quantum applications.”

Founded in 2020, Classiq has developed deep technology and a quantum software product product that harnesses the potential of quantum computing.

Its clientele spans multiple industries, with partnerships including BMW, Citi, and Rolls-Royce, as well as collaborations with tech giants such as Microsoft, AWS, and NVIDIA.

The company’s platform stands out as the sole enterprise solution capable of crafting scalable quantum programs, bridging the gap between quantum hardware and software capabilities.

It offers accelerated onboarding for a range of professionals, enabling the swift creation of production-grade quantum programmes.

Moreover, Classiq’s hardware-agnostic deployment supports a wide array of platforms, including AWS Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum, and Google Cloud, with direct integration with major quantum hardware providers.