Raspberry Pi boss, Eben Upton, wrote in a blog post, that his company would be able to produce a million units a month from July 2023 onwards.

The micro computer manufacturer’s first quarter was the worst in eight years, with roughly 800,000 units shipped, Upton wrote. Silicon supply chain shortages were partly to blame for the poor performance.

Upton forecasts an improved second quarter, with a projected target of 600,000 units in May and 800,000 units in June, “thanks to Sony’s willingness to stockpile the non-silicon elements”.

Upton spoke to YouTuber Jeff Geerling, in a recent interview, during which he revealed that the business had chosen not to take advantage of the shock-shortage situation caused by the pandemic to float prices.

Instead of making windfall profits, Raspberry Pi opted for letting “capitalism take care of it”. Upton said that floating the prices of components would have been “a horrible betrayal of trust”.

The CEO highlighted consumer behaviour as being one of the driving forces behind apparent supply shortages. He explained that much like toilet paper, during the pandemic, people exhibited stock-piling behaviour by holding contingency stock on components.

The CEO is confident that supply-chain disruption is easing, writing that 2023 will see sales become stronger than ever for Raspberry Pi single-board computers and modules.