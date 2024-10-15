Rotating detonation rocket engines (RDREs) use a concept known as ‘rotational combustion’, a continuous release of supersonic waves that provides significantly more thrust while maintaining the same fuel cost as currently used engines.

RDREs offer up to 25% greater efficiency than traditional chemical engines, which typically use liquid hydrogen and kerosene burned alongside liquid oxygen.

The technology will lead to significant commercial and military advancements in the aerospace sector around hypersonic travel and the improved performance of military drones and unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). Additionally, RDREs will pave the way for nuclear propulsion systems, which also stand to transform the space industry.

The current state of RDREs

Recent developments have shown the viability of RDRE technology. In February 2024, Venus Aerospace successfully tested an RDRE prototype using room-temperature storable liquid fuels. This marked a significant milestone in the development of RDRE technology, as drones and engines can now be refuelled at non-specialised storage facilities.

Venus Aerospace also recently completed an in-flight test of a drone fitted with an RDRE engine, achieving close to supersonic speeds. The company plans on applying the technology to commercial jets in the future.

RDRE engines promise improved performance and up to 25% more efficiency than chemical rockets. While 25% may not seem significant enough to seriously disrupt the aerospace sector, industry experts recognise just how impactful this would be. The most obvious and immediate benefit will be enabling aircraft and spacecraft to travel faster and further while consuming less fuel.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

RDRE applications in the aerospace sector

In the commercial realm, RDREs could pave the way for hypersonic travel, connecting distant cities and lowering fuel costs. Long dreamt of and groundbreaking space missions could be conducted, including the potential construction of lunar and Martian research outposts, which would significantly develop the emerging space economy. These outposts and infrastructures could eventually lead to more exciting advancements such as mining asteroids for their rich mineral supplies, potentially worth trillions of dollars.

The military sector also stands to benefit immensely from RDREs through major performance increases of military drones and unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), allowing for greater distances to be covered and dramatically decreased response times.

Challenges and limitations

Despite their great potential, RDREs face undeniable engineering challenges, particularly concerning material stress and reliability. The detonation process imposes significant demands on engine components, necessitating further research to ensure long-term viability and safety.

Nevertheless, RDREs are currently at a higher technology readiness level (TRL) than more complicated but more promising alternatives like nuclear propulsion systems. While RDREs offer immediate performance benefits, they still only increase the efficiency of an already existing system, which will only take us so far. Nuclear propulsion technologies rebuild the concept of engines and thrusters from the ground up, promising even greater efficiency and thrust capabilities for deep space missions.

However, it is unlikely that we will see the use of nuclear propulsion systems on Earth, where RDREs truly shine. Therefore, RDREs and nuclear propulsion systems each offer benefits. While some use cases of RDREs may be outdated once nuclear propulsion matures, the terrestrial applications will be long-lasting and impactful.

Where do we go from here?

RDREs represent a significant advancement in propulsion technology, with the potential to reshape the future of space travel and military operations. As we continue to explore the capabilities of RDREs, it is essential to view them not only as a standalone technology but also as a foundational element leading to the next generation of propulsion systems, including nuclear engines. Continued research, development, and investment in these areas will be critical to unlocking the full potential of future aerospace endeavours.