UN-backed report on alleged atrocities in Syria to be released

The United Nations-backed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic will release its latest report on alleged atrocities committed in Syria today.

Last night a UN convoy delivering urgently needed aid to the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area of Syria cut short its mission and left the enclave amid shelling.

Activists said dozens of people died in air strikes by Syria’s army on Monday, despite a supposed five-hour truce.

At least 719 people have been killed in recent weeks, many of them children.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May agreed in a phone call on Sunday that Syria and its Russian backers bore responsibility for the “heart-breaking human suffering”, Downing Street said.

The Commission’s report — its 15th — will be released today at 1pm via a press conference in Geneva.

Winner of the Brain Prize revealed

The winner of the €1 million ($1.2 million) Brain Prize — the biggest awarded in the field of neuroscience — will be announced today.

The awards will be live streamed at 1:30pm London time. You can watch along here.

The Brain Prize is awarded to one or more scientists who have distinguished themselves by an outstanding contribution to neuroscience.

Last year the prize was jointly awarded to Peter Dayan, Ray Dolan and Wolfram Schultz for their “multidisciplinary analysis of brain mechanisms that link learning to reward”.

Their research was found to have far-reaching implications for the understanding of human behaviour, including disorders of decision-making in conditions such as gambling, drug addiction, compulsive behaviour and schizophrenia.

The Geneva Motor Show starts its engine as booth babes banished

The Geneva Motor Show — which opens to the press today ahead of its wider opening on Thursday — will see car makers from all over the world descend upon the city to unveil their latest vehicles.

Electric vehicles will be a big part of this year’s event though it will be notably less sexed up than in previous years.

Toyota and Nissan are among the companies doing away with so-called booth babes promote their cars as the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement spreads to the car industry.