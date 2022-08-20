Revealed: The technology companies leading the way in artificial intelligence

Alphabet and Amazon are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future artificial intelligence disruption in the technology industry, our analysis shows.

The assessment comes from GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five based on their likelihood to tackle challenges like artificial intelligence and emerge as long-term winners of the technology sector.

According to our analysis, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance, Nvidia, Z Holdings, Airbnb, Inspur Electronic, ASML, ABB, Tesla, Siemens, GE, Darktrace, Expedia, Mythic, Alibaba Pictures, Groq, Cerebras, TSMC, Horizon Robotics, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, SambaNova, iFlytek, AMD, Wayfair, Cambricon, Graphcore, Zapata Computing, Cambridge Quantum and Suning.com are the companies best positioned to benefit from investments in artificial intelligence, all of them recording scores of five out of five in GlobalData’s Advertising, Application software, Cloud services, Consumer electronics, Ecommerce, Enterprise security, Industrial automation, IT infrastructure, IT services, Music, Film, & TV, Publishing, Semiconductors, Social media and Telecom infrastructure Thematic Scorecards.

The table below shows how GlobalData analysts scored the biggest companies in the technology industry on their artificial intelligence performance, as well as the number of new artificial intelligence jobs, deals and patents from the companies since August 2021.

The final column in the table represents the overall score given to that company when it comes to their current artificial intelligence position relative to their peers. A score of five indicates that a company is a dominant player in this space, while companies that score less than three are vulnerable to being left behind. These can be read fairly straightforwardly.

The other data points in the table are more nuanced, showcasing recent artificial intelligence investment across a range of areas over the past year. These metrics, where available, give an indication of whether artificial intelligence is at the top of executives’ minds now, but high numbers in these fields are just as likely to represent desperate attempts to catch-up as they are genuine strength in artificial intelligence.

For example, a high number of deals could either indicate that a company is dominating the market, or that it is using mergers and acquisitions to fill in gaps in its offering.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 19 August 2022. For more up-to-date figures, check the GlobalData website.