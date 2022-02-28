Revealed: Top and emerging locations for M&A deals in the technology sector

New figures released by GlobalData have shed light on the top locations for mergers and acquisitions in the technology sector.

The data shows that M&A activity is strongest in the US, which saw a total of 15 deals announced in the most recent quarter (2021 Q4). That’s the same number as were announced in the previous quarter (2021 Q3).

The UK also performed well over the most recent quarter, with nine deals (up from four in 2021 Q3).

As well as being the global hotspot for M&A dealmaking in the technology sector, the US has also seen the largest uptick in recent months. The country has seen 29 deals announced over the last two complete quarters, up from an average of just 22 deals every six months between 2019 and 2021.

That’s the largest increase in M&A dealmaking in the technology sector for any country.

The situation is less positive in China, which in the last two complete quarters has seen just nine deals announced.

That’s a decrease compared the country’s average of 17 deals announced every six months between 2019 and 2021, and the sharpest decrease in M&A dealmaking in the technology sector experienced by any country in recent months.

Globally, the situation is looking distinctly positive for mergers and acquisitions in the technology sector.

A total of 56 deals were announced in the last quarter, up from 54 deals in the previous quarter and from an average of 43 deals per quarter over the previous three years.

GlobalData’s deals database

GlobalData tracks the performance and activities of more than 675,000 companies in over 200 countries around the world.

The data analytics firm’s deals database includes the details of approximately one million deals, ranging from mergers and acquisition to venture capital financing, equity offerings and debt offerings.