One year after announcing its RingCX contact center platform, RingCentral unveiled four features infused with artificial intelligence (AI).
The features will be available in the US in “the coming months” through an early access program as well as internationally and through strategic partners in “early 2025.”
The four features strike a nice balance between agents and supervisors with two features addressing needs unique to agents and two features addressing needs unique to supervisors.
RingCX agent-centric features
Both agent-centric features make agents more impactful by helping them deliver a positive customer experience and raising customer satisfaction.
RingCX AI Agent Assist allows agents to resolve customer inquiries in a customised manner and to do so more quickly. By enabling organisations to provide customers with self-service capabilities, the intelligent virtual agent allows agents to focus on more value-added tasks.
Meanwhile, the two supervisor-oriented features make for an appealing complement. RingCX AI Supervisor Assist allows supervisors to remove agent roadblocks as they are encountered. RingCX AI Coaching Insights provides supervisors a retrospective of agent performance and allows them to prevent future roadblocks from forming. Both tools make supervisors more effective and ultimately make agents more effective as well.
RingCentral important trends
Looking at the announcement at a macro level reveals that RingCentral is cleaving closely with two important trends as it continues filling out its contact centre expertise.
The first trend is centred on AI. Virtually overnight, AI has become an integral component of contact centres. Since the onset of the pandemic, contact centres have become permeated with AI.
AI is leveraged to provide a customer experience marked by the provision of self-service capabilities and the proactive recognition of customer needs to resolve issues within their preferred channels of engagement. AI also feeds the agent experience, reserving agents’ time for addressing complex customer inquiries and equipping them with the knowledge required to fulfill those inquiries.
In addition, AI is foundational to the emergence of digital-first strategies, the hallmark of which is delivering data-driven customer experiences.
The second trend involves the fundamental nature of contact centres. Contact centres have been undergoing a profound transformation with the concept of a ‘contact centre’ yielding to the broader concept of ‘customer experience.’ Contact centres are converting from agent-centric to including self-service, from reactive to proactive, from transaction-oriented to relationship-oriented, and from generic to deeply personalised. Vendors such as RingCentral, 8×8, Cisco, and Zoom have introduced a range of capabilities to help organisations make the transition.
RingCentral blemishes
While the new features are a valuable addition to RingCentral’s arsenal, the announcement suffers blemishes.
RingCentral has garnered almost no differentiation as multiple rivals have either already introduced these same features or have them on their near-term roadmaps. And with respect to roadmaps, RingCentral’s is murky with features arriving along a very extended timeline. Hopefully RingCentral’s next announcement will contain capabilities that are generally available and unmatched in the market.
