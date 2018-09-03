GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

As telcos continue to struggle across the board with declines in both revenue and profitability, blockchain is emerging as a technology with the potential to radically transform the telecommunications industry as well as many other industries.

A recent forecast by ResearchAndMarkets.com predicts revenue from the telecom blockchain will increase by an 80%+ compound annual growth rate over the next five years to nearly $1bn.

While consulting stalwart Accenture sees the potential for a $1 trillion global telco blockchain ecosystem. Even with the wide variance in market forecasts, there is a broad industry consensus that blockchain will grow significantly and play a powerful role in transforming the telco business model and overall industry.

Roaming fees blockchain alternative might reduce cost

Several operators are far along in testing blockchain to address immediate opportunities such as eliminating widely loathed roaming fees.

Through blockchain-enabled direct communications to mobile device SIM cards, mobile operators would love to offer their voice and data services to international travellers visiting in their coverage areas.

The operators benefit by accessing a vast new customer base of travelers while also avoiding costly integration into third-party systems or investing in new complex systems.

Longer-term, telco blockchain may secure the skies

Operators on a global scale are preparing to capitalise on additional, more complex blockchain capabilities.

Major operators BT, Colt, HGC Global, Telefonica and Telstra are engaged already in a high-profile blockchain trial aimed at accelerating the settlement process of their wholesale services.

Verizon is financially backing blockchain specialist Filament with the goal of using blockchain to ease the use and payment of connected device services such as drone-based deliveries and monitoring.

Can operators really make money with blockchain?

To be sure, blockchain carries great potential for telcos. However, there’s a catch: operators have traditionally struggled to sell anything beyond voice minutes and data bytes.

Blockchain requires a level of technical know-how and marketing sophistication that won’t come overnight. Telcos must show they can use these ongoing blockchain trials to quickly deliver new services and features.

They will need to hire and train personnel that understand blockchain technology and adapt their networks to take advantage of distributed ledger capabilities.

The evidence indicates some operators will be ready to use blockchain-enabled capabilities like widespread elimination of roaming fees before the end of 2018.

The evidence indicates some operators will be ready to use blockchain-enabled capabilities like widespread elimination of roaming fees before the end of 2018.

Longer term, and if done correctly, the ramifications for the telecommunications market are immense, as operators as well as their customers and partners stand to gain significant customer experience and financial gains from blockchain-powered, fully trusted and streamlined communications and transactions.

