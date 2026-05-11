The acquisition will result in the integration of Neurovia’s data compression technology into Robo.ai’s operations. Credit: Gumbariya/Shutterstock.com.

UAE-based technology company Robo.ai has agreed to acquire Neurovia AI, a company specialising in data processing and compression, in a deal valued at $100m.

The acquisition, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, will see Robo.ai purchase all of Neurovia’s equity through an all-stock transaction.

This move is intended to strengthen Robo.ai’s efforts to build foundational infrastructure for the machine economy, particularly as the industry moves towards physical AI.

The acquisition will result in the integration of Neurovia’s data compression technology into Robo.ai’s operations.

Management at Neurovia stated that the company’s technology focuses on addressing the challenges of storing, transmitting, and analysing large volumes of video data generated by AI systems.

They also indicated that the technology targets the growing need for real-time data handling as AI becomes more prevalent in robotics and smart devices.

Robo.ai plans to update its business model by moving from traditional video coding services to a globally oriented video data infrastructure platform.

This platform will be designed to serve a range of intelligent devices. These include autonomous vehicles, smart city infrastructure, AI-powered camera networks, unmanned delivery systems, drones, robots, and advanced manufacturing machines.

The company intends for this upgrade to support multiple use cases that require efficient management of video data across diverse environments.

The structure of the transaction involves payment through Robo.ai’s Class B ordinary shares, with a lock-up period designed to align the interests of all parties.

All shares issued as part of the deal will be subject to a mandatory lock-up for three years post-closing, followed by a gradual vesting process over the next five years.

This schedule is intended to maintain shareholder alignment and ensure that the Neurovia team retains a stake in the combined business’s long-term trajectory.

Looking ahead, Robo.ai aims to integrate elements such as AI hardware, edge computing, and blockchain technology to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the machine economy.

The company is focusing its expansion strategy on regions including the Middle East and Asia, particularly in areas such as autonomous mobility, smart city infrastructure, and sovereign AI systems.

Plans also include developing use cases for real-world data management, including device identity verification, data rights, data assetisation, and payments infrastructure for AI environments. Robo.ai regards data as a core asset in the evolving AI economy.