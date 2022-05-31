Robotics innovation among tech industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in robotics in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of robotics related patent applications in the industry stood at 474 in the three months ending March – down from 798 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to robotics followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 370 in the three months ending March 2021 to 239 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Robotics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

LG Corp was the top robotics innovator in the technology and communications sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in South Korea, filed 130 robotics related patents in the three months ending March. That was down from 262 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Alphabet Inc with 45 robotics patent applications, the United Kingdom based CMR Surgical Ltd (19 applications), and the United States based Intel Corp (19 applications).

Naver Corp has recently ramped up R&D in robotics. It saw growth of 100% in related patent applications in the three months ending March compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the technology and communications sector.