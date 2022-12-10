The global technology industry experienced a 50% drop in company filings mentions of robotics in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Hon Hai Precision Industry , according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 198 technology company filings.

Notably, robotics was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of space economy and artificial intelligence, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Hon Hai Precision Industry had the greatest increase in references for robotics in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 51 robotics-related sentences in the company's filings - 26% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Teradyne ’s mentions of robotics rose by 50% to 9 and Telstra ’s by 100% to 6.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for robotics in Q3 2022 was 99.

