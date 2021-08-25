Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on robotics in Q2 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

The most popular tweets on robotics in Q2 2021: Top five

1. Dr. Kash Sirinanda’s tweet on robots leading fire rescue drill

Dr. Kash Sirinanda, co-founder of MineCare, a digital platform aimed at improving health and safety in the mining industry, shared a video on robots leading a fire and rescue drill in China. Robotic machines can be seen participating in collaboration to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in the video.

The robots are connected to a water reservoir through which they can shoot streams of water at high pressure to various heights and directions. They are controlled and monitored by humans using remote controls. The robots, however, are still in the testing phase of development, but have been used successfully in real fires as well.

This was the first time robots lead a fire and rescue drill in China#ai #robots #robotics pic.twitter.com/tU0f9Ddj01 — Dr. Kash Sirinanda (@kashthefuturist) April 12, 2021

Username: Dr. Kash Sirinanda

Twitter handle: @kashthefuturist

Likes: 1,181

Retweets: 444

2. Massimo’s tweet on sun-chasing robot

Massimo, a columnist at coelum.com, a magazine focused on astronomy, shared an article on a robot developed by Sun Tianqi, a Chinese roboticist and CEO of Vincross, a technology company that designs and develops consumer robots. The six-legged robot can carry a plant on its back and appears like a robot-plant hybrid.

The robot can move towards the sun and back to the shade according to the needs of the plant. It can also communicate with its human owner by doing a stomp dance to convey its watering requirements.

This sun-chasing robot looks after the plant on its head [read more: https://t.co/jwVgWbgqvO] pic.twitter.com/GkW11yoD38 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 31, 2021

Username: Massimo

Twitter handle: @Rainmaker1973

Likes: 174

Retweets: 1,172

3. Vala Afshar’s tweet on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotic farm

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist for Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, shared a video on a robotic farm powered by AI and developed by Iron Ox, a start-up focused on agricultural robotics. The farm uses a unique combination technique of hydroponics and robotics to promote sustainable farming. The technology can reduce water usage by 90% compared to traditional farming.

The farm was developed to increase food production as global population continues to rise. Iron Ox’s technology can grow 30 times more produce per acre than traditional farming, making it one of the most sustainable approaches to farming. The plants at the farm are grown in a solution rich in nutrients. A 1,000-pound mobile robot is used at the farm to pick up the pallets of plants, while a robotic arm is used to perform delicate functions for the plants.r

This AI powered robotic farm uses 90% less water than traditional farming pic.twitter.com/Y7BXUVcaIY — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 1, 2021

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Likes: 268

Retweets: 941

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on drones swarms

Ronald van Loon, director at Adversitement, a data and analytics consultancy firm, shared a video on Swarm, a set of robotic drones that work together and perform various operations in collaboration. The robots are being developed by engineers from University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

The drones communicate autonomously with each other and make use of sensors, infrared cameras, laser scanners and GPS sensors to avoid collisions and plan their pathways. The UPenn team is also researching to later modify these drones into autonomous flying robots that can conduct complex rescue operations and tunnel inspections.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 131

Retweets: 88

5. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation, a consulting firm focused on digital business transformation, shared an article on the core technologies in RPA, its usage, limitations, and the way ahead for RPA.

RPA is a programme or software robot that can mimic human interactions with computers to perform basic tasks. It uses a combination of three technologies to solve the productivity challenge of manual desktop tasks including workflow automation, screen scraping, and AI.

RPA can reduce manual labour in organisations where a large portion of human workers are involved in performing repetitive tasks on desktops, such as copying data. A major limitation of the technology, however, is that it can only be used to perform simplistic operations. It may not be able to make complete sense of the details and might also need human moderation in more complex tasks.

RPA is made up of three core technologies: workflow automation, screen scraping, and AI. The unique combo of these technologies allows RPA to solve the productivity challenge of manual desktop tasks. Source @IBM Link https://t.co/ORXlVF5ejc via @antgrasso #Automation #RPA #AI pic.twitter.com/DqkUjDUgG7 — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) May 14, 2021

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Likes: 102