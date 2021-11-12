Dynamic robot Ghost Minitaur is prominent as Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on robotics in Q3 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

The most popular tweets on robotics in Q3 2021: Top five

1. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on the dynamic robot Ghost Minitaur

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts to audiences, shared a video on the Ghost Minitaur, a dynamic robot that can break into any home. The robot can perform activities such as opening and locking doors, running, jumping, and climbing over fences. It is built with high-speed encoders that allow it to sense features such as the ground and adjust its movements accordingly.

The sensors also keep Ghost Minitaur safe while allowing it to perform all the functions with speed and strength. Developed by robotics company Ghost Robotics, the robot is expected to serve as a prototype for developing machines used in the military, science, and commercial sectors. The reduced mechanical complexity of the robot enables it to be manufactured at low cost and high strength and can therefore be marketed to several types of customers.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 106

Retweets: 70

2. Marcell Vollmer’s tweet on the development of a robotic exoskeleton

Marcell Vollmer, partner and director at management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), shared a video on how a robotics exoskeleton was developed by robotics engineer Jean-Louis Constanza to help his son walk. Constanza who is also the co-founder of Wandercraft, a French robotics company specialising in exoskeletons, developed the exoskeleton robot to help his 16-year-old son Oscar who suffers from a genetic neurological disorder that has confined him to a wheelchair. The robotic exoskeleton has given Oscar a sense of independence as he can now walk without assistance.

Jean-Louis hopes that his company continues to make exoskeletons that will reduce disabled people’s dependence on wheelchairs. The company’s exoskeletons have been marketed to dozens of hospitals across France, Luxembourg, and the US. He also believes that autonomous walking robots should be developed ahead of autonomous cars. The company’s exoskeletons are currently not made for individual use outside of hospital settings, but the founder is aiming to create a lighter and more practical one for private use.

Username: Dr. Marcell Vollmer

Twitter handle: @mvollmer1

Likes: 77

Retweets: 35

3. Helen Yu’s tweet on RPA expenditure in software and services

Helen Yu, SVP of services at BriteCore, an insurance platform for casualty and property insurers, shared an article which stated that robotic process automation (RPA) technology will account for $4.3bn of software and services expenditure by 2022. The article noted that the RPA market has been reporting higher revenues than expected, due to bots licenses being marketed and deployed at a faster pace than expected.

Executives are rapidly implementing RPA training programmes and are also investing in automation, to digitise processes and transform their legacy IT systems, the article detailed. Rapid funding along with rapid revenue growth among credible players such as Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, and others has further driven investments in the software technology. Automation companies such as UiPath and Automation Anywhere (AA), for example, have garnered investments worth between $250m and $300m, while Softomotive, a software company offering RPA solutions, recently announced a $25m investment round, the article noted.

Username: Helen Yu

Twitter handle: @YuHelenYu

Likes: 60

Retweets: 37

4. Heinz V. Hoenen’s tweet on the development of a two-legged robot Elliptical Runner

Heinz V. Hoenen, who handles business development, and process and quality management at investment banking company Credit Suisse, shared a video on the development of a two-legged robot called the Elliptical Runner. The speed demon, as it is being referred to, was created by the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition. It is designed to resemble a two-legged animal that can run fast, such as the Ostrich that can run at 43 miles per hour (mph). The Elliptical Runner, can, however, run at a maximum speed of 12mph.

The makers of the robot claim that its dynamic geometry helps it to stand upright, while it adjusts its weight continuously to maintain balance. It also does not require sensors or computers to function, and can be used in dangerous situations.

Username: Heinz V. Hoenen

Twitter handle: @HeinzVHoenen

Likes: 60

Retweets: 32

5. Glen Gilmore’s tweet on Boston Dynamics’ Spot receiving new upgrades

Glen Gilmore, principal at the Gilmore Business Network, a social media and digital marketing consultancy firm, shared a video on the robotics company Boston Dynamics’ implementation of certain new upgrades on its robot dog referred to as Spot. The company finally attached an arm to the robot after five years of research and development. The robot dog now uses both its legs, arm, and torso together to move objects and perform functions such as flipping an electric switch.

The versatile arm can perform various functions such as jumping rope and digging the ground for planting saplings, and is also designed to exhibit writing skills.

Username: Glen Gilmore

Twitter handle: @GlenGilmore

Likes: 32

Retweets: 27