Some people might go on holiday to attend an event, or enjoy an experience, or just lounge by the pool.
But a traveller who really knows what they’re doing wants only one thing: to have their jaw-dropped by one of the most beautiful, awe-inspiring sights in the world.
Every country on Earth has its wonders.
Whether its Niagara Falls in Canada, the Northern Lights in the far North, Manhattan in the US, Botswana’s Okavango Delta, the white beaches of South East Asia, Uluru in Australia, or dawn in the New Forest of England, beauty can be found everywhere.
In fact, if you had to rank the most beautiful countries in the world, you’d be spoilt for choices.
Thankfully, you don’t have to.
Travel book company Rough Guide have asked their well-travelled readers to vote for the most beautiful countries on Earth and the results are surprising, but we’d be hard-pressed to disagree.
So, without further ado, here are Rough Guides’ most beautiful countries in the world.
20. Vietnam
19. Croatia
La meravigliosa vista dalle mura di Dubrovnik, che ne pensate? 😍 Buona domenica 💙 . . . . #crostagram #croatia #passionpassport #dubrovnik #mytinyatlas #beautifulmatters #neverstopexploring #croatiafulloflife #croatia_photography #dubrovnikonmymind #hrvatska #top_europe_photo #istria #adriatic #wonderful_places #tv_pointofview #awesomepix #places_wow #exklusive_shot #stayandwander #folkgood #iamatraveler #thecreatorclass #adventureisouthere #letsgosomewhere #dubrovnikoldtown #beautifuldestinations #living_europe #Travellingthroughtheworld
18. Ireland
Another shot from the Giants Causeway #ireland #irelandaily #irelandtravel #irelandtravel #wanderireland #causewaycoastalroute #discoverireland #discoverni #loves_ireland #loves_united_ireland #irish_daily #irishpassion #landscape #nature #inspireland_ #instaireland #insta_ireland #beautiful #water #pocket_allnature #pocket_ireland #ig_ireland #beautifulnature #rocks #geology #photooftheday #photography #adventure #explore
17. Norway
16. Peru
15. Switzerland
14. Finland
Finally got my moment with this Drunken sauna. The most famous sauna in Finland for sure 😄 . . . . . . #Kirkkonummi #drunkensauna #Finland #ourfinland #discoverfinland #suomenvalokuvaajat #ig_finland #thebestoffinland #finland_photolovers #lovelyfinland #wanderout #igersmood #naturebrilliance #earthofficial #canon_official #loves_united_finland #ig_week_scandinavia #fotocatchers #ournaturedays #thisisfinland #visitfinland #pocket_allnature #awesome_earthpix #worldprime #ig_world_colors #naturelove_world #earth_shotz #worldbestgram #suomiretki
13. India
12. Mexico
11. Slovenia
10. Wales
9. US
8. Iceland
7. England
The bank holiday weekend is fast-approaching (yay!) so we thought we'd share a bank holiday bucket list of places we'd love to visit. First up is the North York Moors National Park. Just look at that those moorlands carpeted in heather 💜💜💜. Where in England would you like to spend the weekend? Thanks for the 📷 @stevieteesside #VisitEngland #MondayMotivation #Yorkshire #bucketlist . . . .
6. Indonesia
… Lembayung Pagi … ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Belajar Bersama @ksf_landscape Upload Bersama @instanusantara ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Gear : Mirrorles Lens : 16-55mm (@35mm) Aperture : F56 Shutter Speed : 1/2000 ISO : 500 Film Simulation : Velvia WB : Auto Shoot Time : Sunrise Lens Filter : GND Soft 1.2 Location : Kenjeran Beach, Surabaya East Java ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Hi #instagram ers This is my #beauty #lovely #landscape_captures #love #landscape #beach #boat #Belajarbersama29 #Ksf_Landscape #Instanusantara #InstanusantaraSurabaya #Inub8129 #ig_masterpiece #ig_serenity #ig_sunrisesunset #sunrise #travelgram #naturephotography #photography #photooftheday #surabaya #indonesia_photography #indonesia
5. South Africa
4. Italy
3. New Zealand
2. Canada
1. Scotland
To be fair, none of the options are particularly surprising. There’s some pretty incredible sights in all of them.
And the UK has been pretty lucky to have been nominated for all four of its constituent nations! Not bad at all!
So what makes Scotland the most beautiful country of them all? Well, according to Rough Guides, it’s the natural beauty of the landscape:
Who can deny that these wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles are some of the most wonderful and beautiful sights in the world?
Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, revealed his enthusiasm for the verdict.
He hopes that the accolade will encourage more people to visit his country:
We are delighted that Scotland has received this remarkable accolade from Rough Guide readers, but of course it will not be a surprise to anyone who has encountered our wonderful country. From our awe-inspiring landscapes to our remarkable historic attractions, to our bustling but beautiful urban centres, Scotland takes people’s breaths away. Our latest campaign, the Spirit of Scotland, was based on feedback from visitors that they get a special feeling while in the country – whether it’s in the wilds of Glen Coe on a stormy day or taking part in a ceilidh on Burns’ Night – there is something different about Scotland that they can’t experience anywhere else in the world. Of course, with great beauty comes great responsibility and we urge both visitors and residents alike to respect Scotland’s natural assets to protect and preserve them for many generations to come.
Safe to say, if you want to find some beautiful sights, you might not have to look as far as you’d think!