Some people might go on holiday to attend an event, or enjoy an experience, or just lounge by the pool.

But a traveller who really knows what they’re doing wants only one thing: to have their jaw-dropped by one of the most beautiful, awe-inspiring sights in the world.

Every country on Earth has its wonders.

Whether its Niagara Falls in Canada, the Northern Lights in the far North, Manhattan in the US, Botswana’s Okavango Delta, the white beaches of South East Asia, Uluru in Australia, or dawn in the New Forest of England, beauty can be found everywhere.

In fact, if you had to rank the most beautiful countries in the world, you’d be spoilt for choices.

Thankfully, you don’t have to.

Travel book company Rough Guide have asked their well-travelled readers to vote for the most beautiful countries on Earth and the results are surprising, but we’d be hard-pressed to disagree.

So, without further ado, here are Rough Guides’ most beautiful countries in the world.

20. Vietnam

First time kayaking <3 #vietnam #cruise #travel #halongbay #halong #kayaking A post shared by AmsoVivian (@amsovivian) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

19. Croatia

18. Ireland

17. Norway

#uttpåturaldrisur #norway #lofoten #nydeligutsikt A post shared by silje helen (@sien_11) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

16. Peru

another ✅ on my bucket list #machupicchu #peru #gadventures #southamerica #dreamcometrue A post shared by @claudia.wasser on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

15. Switzerland

#aareschlucht #switzlerland #travel #lovelife A post shared by Rachel Ladette (@rachelladette) on Jan 28, 2016 at 12:58am PST

14. Finland

13. India

#india #kerala #south india #hindufestival #elephant A post shared by rouguemale (@riffraff8) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

12. Mexico

11. Slovenia

#slovenia #словения #poljanenadskofjoloko #skofjoloko #ljubica Tourist Farm Ljubica. A post shared by egocentric self-presentation (@isoparm) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

10. Wales

Ever picturesque Barmouth – southern Snowdonia’s most popular seaside resort. Thanks to @kw_okeeffe for sharing this great image. A post shared by Visit Wales (@visitwales) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

9. US

8. Iceland

Lómagnúpur mountain 🇮🇸 Photo by @arnarkristjans_photography! #MyStopover A post shared by Icelandair (@icelandair) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

7. England

6. Indonesia

5. South Africa

The incredible Magwa Falls in the Eastern Cape. Photo by @craighowes #ThisIsSouthAfrica A post shared by SouthAfrica (@southafrica) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

4. Italy

La città eterna. 🇮🇹 #roma#italia#trip#roadtrip#travel#traveler#sky#sunset#sunshine#landscape#hollidays#journey#vatican#picoftheday#colisseum#venivedivici A post shared by Carminati Nicolas (@karminatovich) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

3. New Zealand

2. Canada

1. Scotland

To be fair, none of the options are particularly surprising. There’s some pretty incredible sights in all of them.

And the UK has been pretty lucky to have been nominated for all four of its constituent nations! Not bad at all!

So what makes Scotland the most beautiful country of them all? Well, according to Rough Guides, it’s the natural beauty of the landscape:

Who can deny that these wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles are some of the most wonderful and beautiful sights in the world?

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, revealed his enthusiasm for the verdict.

He hopes that the accolade will encourage more people to visit his country:

We are delighted that Scotland has received this remarkable accolade from Rough Guide readers, but of course it will not be a surprise to anyone who has encountered our wonderful country. From our awe-inspiring landscapes to our remarkable historic attractions, to our bustling but beautiful urban centres, Scotland takes people’s breaths away. Our latest campaign, the Spirit of Scotland, was based on feedback from visitors that they get a special feeling while in the country – whether it’s in the wilds of Glen Coe on a stormy day or taking part in a ceilidh on Burns’ Night – there is something different about Scotland that they can’t experience anywhere else in the world. Of course, with great beauty comes great responsibility and we urge both visitors and residents alike to respect Scotland’s natural assets to protect and preserve them for many generations to come.

Safe to say, if you want to find some beautiful sights, you might not have to look as far as you’d think!