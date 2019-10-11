Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Gold payment cards have long been a status symbol, synonymous with high-earners. However, The Royal Mint have gone one step further with the launch of the first ever solid gold payment card.

Developed in collaboration with Mastercard and Accomplish Financial, the “highly exclusive” 18 karat gold card is for “those who value high quality luxury items that make a statement”.

Earlier this year, Apple launched its own credit card, made from titanium, but this is the first time a card has been made from the precious metal, hallmarked by the Goldsmiths’ Company Assay Office.

Known as the Raris Card, the gold payment card is also the first card to be manufactured by the Royal Mint, the world’s largest export mint, as well as the first to be certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council’s Chain of Custody.

According to CityAM, the card costs an eye watering £18,750, with other details aside from the Raris account holder’s name and signature, which are engraved into the metal, costing extra.

“Designed for the world’s most discerning clients”

Although this may be above the budget of most customers, the CEO of the Royal Mint Anne Jessopp believes that there is a “growing consumer demands for unique and luxury payments cards”.

Part of the Mastercard World Elite package, the card comes with no spend limit as well as having no transaction or foreign exchange fees. Whether this sounds like a golden opportunity or more like fool’s gold, there are no criteria applicants have to meet to be eligible for the card, according to Sky News.

Simon Bradley, Head of Partnerships at Accomplish Financial said:

“We are delighted to enhance our Raris account offering with The Royal Mint’s first precious metal payment card. Raris leverages our technical capabilities to offer an account designed for the world’s most discerning clients with an emphasis on functionality and security. We are honoured to have brought together The Royal Mint and Mastercard, marrying 1,100 years of payments heritage with the payments technology of tomorrow.”

