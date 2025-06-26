Predibase offers a platform that fine-tunes open-source models into production-ready solutions. Credit: Wanan Wanan/Shutterstock.

Rubrik, a cybersecurity company, has announced its agreement to acquire Predibase, aiming to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

However, sources told CNBC that Rubrik “intends to pay between $100m and $500m” for Predibase.

With the deal, Rubrik and Predibase hope to deliver simplified models and data, resulting in improved accuracy, reduced costs, enhanced performance, and automated data governance.

Predibase, founded in 2021 by AI technologists from Google and Uber, offers a platform that fine-tunes open-source models into production-ready solutions.

The platform features a proprietary post-training stack for model customisation and an optimised inference engine.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

It includes a turbo serving engine for over two times performance gains and LoRA eXchange, an open-source system for deploying personalised models at scale.

Rubrik CEO, chairman and co-founder Bipul Sinha said: “What the Predibase team has achieved with model training and serving infrastructure in the last few years is nothing short of remarkable. AI engineers and developers across the industry trust their expertise.

“Together, Rubrik and Predibase will drive agentic AI adoption around the world and unlock immediate value for our customers.”

Predibase co-founder and CEO Devvret Rishi said: “We created Predibase to lift the barriers between an idea and production-ready AI. Today, many organisations still face challenges moving beyond the proof-of-concept stage.

“Predibase removes the hardest part of that journey and accelerates production-ready AI by giving teams an easy-to-use platform to tune models to their own data and run on an optimised inference stack. This unlocks more accurate results and faster models, all at lower cost.”

The San Francisco-based startup has a team of 25 employees.

It secured more than $28m from venture firms Felicis and Greylock Partners, with clients such as Checkr, Marsh McLennan, and Qualcomm.

Integrating Predibase is anticipated to expand Rubrik’s work in securing and deploying GenAI applications, currently in collaboration with Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Google Agentspace.

Rubrik said it is relied upon by organisations globally to address challenges, including accessing the right data, managing security, and optimising cost and performance.

The combination of Predibase and Rubrik will provide optimised, fine-tuned, cost-effective models with governed data to help customers securely deploy agentic AI.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.