The Russian government has mandated that the state-supported messaging application MAX, which competes with WhatsApp, should be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets starting next month.

This directive is part of Moscow’s strategy to enhance its oversight of the digital landscape amid ongoing tensions with the West regarding Ukraine, reported Reuters.

According to an official statement, MAX will be included in a list of essential applications that must be pre-loaded on all “gadgets” sold within Russia, effective from 1 September 2025.

The app is designed to integrate with various government services.

State media has dismissed allegations from critics of the Kremlin who claim that MAX functions as a surveillance tool, asserting that it requires fewer permissions to access user data compared to its competitors, WhatsApp and Telegram.

The Russian government has also mandated that RuStore, the domestic app store, will also be pre-installed on Apple devices, a move that will take effect on the same date.

Furthermore, a Russian-language television application, LIME HD TV, which provides access to state TV channels at no cost, will be pre-installed on all smart TVs sold in Russia starting 1 January 2026.

This initiative to promote local applications follows recent actions by Russia to limit certain functionalities on WhatsApp and Telegram, which are owned by foreign companies.

The government has accused these platforms of not cooperating with law enforcement in cases related to fraud and terrorism.

WhatsApp, which had approximately 97.3 million users in Russia as of July, has responded by claiming that the government is attempting to restrict access to secure communication channels.

Meanwhile, Telegram, with around 90.8 million users, stated that it actively works to prevent the misuse of its platform.

According to data from Mediascope, VK Messenger, another state-controlled messaging service, was the third most popular app in July, with 17.9 million users.

MAX has reported that it has been downloaded by 18 million users, although some features are still undergoing testing.

The Russian interior ministry has indicated that MAX is a safer alternative to foreign messaging apps, although it has also announced the arrest of a suspect in the first fraud case involving the new application.