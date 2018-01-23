Amelia is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

The technology industry has become so big and so powerful that it needs regulating, according to Salesforce’s chief executive, Marc Benioff.

In a panel at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on trust in technology, Benioff made the point that the tech industry is at the point where regulation is necessary.

We’re at the point for regulators and governments to in and point true north. In the tech industry, we’ve been remarkably clear of those regulators for the whole industry lifespan, but we’re seeing the signs. Some of this technology is so powerful and so deep and so multi-dimensional that even these companies don’t understand how it’s being used in nefarious ways.

Whilst Benioff didn’t name any particular companies, he appeared to be eluding to the issues faced by companies such as Facebook. In particular, he may have been referring to Facebook’s problem regarding Russian interference in recent elections.

He said:

When the CEO gets up on stage and says there’s no way that could happen, and then two weeks later oh, there’s another bit there, and another reveal and another reveal.

This is a problem Facebook is facing in the UK. Last year, the company said only 73p had been spent on Russia ads in the two months before the Brexit vote.

However, Facebook’s UK policy director, Simon Milner, was recently forced to backtrack on this. Milner said Facebook’s investigatory team is looking into “coordinated activity around the Brexit referendum” carried out by suspected Russia clusters that had not been identified before.

It’s issues like fake news on Facebook that are affecting trust on a worldwide scale. According to the recent Edelman Trust Barometer, nearly seven in 10 people globally worry about false information or fake news being used as a weapon.

Benioff added that he believes there needs to be more aggressive action by the regulators, than what’s currently happening.

“I think that is going to start to happen as we move more aggressively into the fourth revolution. 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email “When the technologies that are today all kind of very early become more sophisticated, when AI [artificial intelligence] becomes more dominant, and when these things start to impact jobs, that’s when you’re going to start to see more government regulation.”

Sir Martin Sorell, founder of global media agency WPP, also supported this vision.

“You have seven companies, which have half a trillion or more market cap,” said Sorrell, referring to tech companies such as Facebook, Google, and Apple.