Samsung and Broadcom intend to work closely on the supply of HBM. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

Samsung Electronics and Broadcom have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deepen their cooperation in memory and foundry technologies.

The partnership is expected to encompass projects valued at more than $200bn over the next five years, through 2030.

The agreement was announced at the AI Summit held at The Midway in San Francisco, attended by executives from both companies and representatives of the South Korean government.

The collaboration aims to accelerate development and supply of semiconductor solutions required for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Samsung co-CEO and device solutions (DS) division vice chairman Young Hyun Jun said: “AI is driving unprecedented demand for tightly integrated semiconductor technologies spanning memory, logic and advanced packaging.

“By expanding our collaboration with Broadcom across these critical technologies, we look forward to delivering greater value to customers while advancing the AI infrastructure of the future.”

In memory technologies, Samsung and Broadcom intend to work closely on the supply of high bandwidth memory (HBM) for the latter’s future AI accelerators.

For foundry operations, the companies’ plans focus on utilising Samsung’s process technologies of 2nm and below for Broadcom’s products, including Wireless Broadband Communications (WBC) solutions.

The partnership may also extend to advanced packaging techniques using Samsung’s 2nm process, such as 2.3D and 2.5D integration, which can enhance performance and energy efficiency in AI and networking chips.

Broadcom semiconductor solutions group president Charlie Kawwas said: “As AI infrastructure continues to scale, close collaboration across the semiconductor ecosystem becomes increasingly important.

“By combining Samsung’s memory and foundry expertise with Broadcom’s AI and connectivity leadership, we aim to continue to deliver technologies that power the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

According to the companies, Samsung’s capabilities spanning memory, foundry, logic, and advanced packaging are expected to support a broad range of AI and high-performance computing applications as part of this expanded cooperation.

Recently, Samsung Electronics established a Robotics eXperience (RX) Business Office as part of its strategy to position robotics at the centre of its future business plans. The new division will be based at the company’s research and development campus in Seoul, South Korea, and will report directly to co-CEO Roh Tae-moon.