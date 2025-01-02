Samsung Electronics is set to become the largest shareholder in Rainbow Robotics, a South Korean collaborative robot maker, by increasing its stake to 35% for Won267.46bn ($182.33m).
The collaboration aims to bolster Samsung’s development of advanced humanoid robot technology.
Samsung initially acquired a 14.7% stake in Rainbow Robotics in 2023 with an investment of Won86.8bn.
Now, by exercising a call option, the company is increasing its stake to 35%
Consequently, the robotics company will be incorporated as a subsidiary under Samsung Electronics’ consolidated financial reports.
Founded in 2011 by researchers from Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology’s Humanoid Robot Research Center, Rainbow Robotics is known for developing Korea’s first two-legged walking robot, Hubo.
The company is also working on quadruped walking robots, bipedal platforms, and autonomous mobile robots with Hyundai Rotem, a Hyundai Motor unit.
The company’s collaboration with Rainbow Robotics will combine Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI) and software expertise with Rainbow Robotics’ technology to support the development of “intelligent advanced humanoids”.
Samsung will also establish a synergy council with Rainbow Robotics to bolster its leadership in the global advanced robotics industry.
The council aims to drive growth for both companies by developing future robot technologies, core strategies, and assessing market demand.
Samsung plans to use Rainbow Robotics’ collaborative robots, dual-arm mobile manipulators, and autonomous mobile robots for manufacturing and logistics automation.
These robots are expected to enhance work capabilities through AI algorithms, learning from situational data and environmental variables, the electronics company said.
Meanwhile, Rainbow Robotics is expected to leverage Samsung’s global sales infrastructure to expand into overseas markets.
Additionally, Samsung has established a Future Robotics Office, reporting directly to the CEO.
This office will focus on developing future robots, including humanoids, aiming to secure competitiveness in new technologies.
Jun-Ho Oh, a founding member of Rainbow Robotics and honorary professor at KAIST, will serve as an advisor to Samsung and head the Future Robotics Office.
He will provide expertise in robotics technology and business for Samsung’s future robot development.