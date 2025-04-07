SandboxAQ plans to use the funds to expedite innovation in quantitative AI. Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock.

SandboxAQ, a provider of enterprise quantitative AI platforms, has raised $150m in new funding, bringing its Series E round to more than $450m.

The latest funding round saw participation from notable investors including Google, Nvidia, Ray Dalio, Horizon Kinetics and BNP Paribas.

These investors join a consortium of existing supporters such as Alger, Breyer Capital, Eric Schmidt, Paladin Capital, S32, TIME Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional Banking Global Markets head Olivier Osty said: “AI and advanced computing are having a powerful impact on financial services, and BNP Paribas Global Markets is proud to be at the forefront of this trend.

“I look forward to working with SandboxAQ to explore innovative solutions at the cross-roads of AI and quantum techniques.”

The capital will be used to expedite innovation in quantitative AI and bolster the company’s impact across various industries.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said: “I bet on the SandboxAQ team and its approach to large quantitative models (LQMs) because I’m impressed by them both.”

Originating at Alphabet in 2016, SandboxAQ spun out in 2022 to independently offer firms AI and quantum computing software.

Since then, the company has raised more than $950m.

The B2B company delivers solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques, with its LQMs advancing life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors.

In January 2025, SandboxAQ teamed up with Google Cloud to offer its LQMs on Google Cloud.

This collaboration aims to streamline the procurement and deployment of SandboxAQ’s solutions via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

In December 2024, SandboxAQ raised more than $300m in funding, achieving a pre-money valuation of $5.3bn.

This round included contributions from Breyer Capital, Fred Alger Management, Mumtalakat, Parkway Venture Capital, Rizvi Traverse, and T. Rowe Price Associates.

Nvidia and SandboxAQ joined forces in November 2023 to simulate chemical reactions to develop new materials and chemical compounds.

Under the alliance, SandboxAQ uses NVIDIA’s quantum platforms to simulate the quantum mechanics that underlie contemporary material science, chemistry, and biology.