The acquisition is set to add Reltio’s data management capabilities to SAP’s BDC platform. Credit: Kittyfly/Shutterstock.com.

Germany-based software company SAP has reached an agreement to acquire Reltio, a master data management software firm, as part of its strategy to enhance integration and quality of data for AI across SAP and non-SAP environments.

The companies announced the agreement, with completion expected in either the second or third quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions, such as regulatory approval.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition will add Reltio’s data management capabilities into SAP’s Business Data Cloud (BDC), supporting SAP’s goal of enabling enterprise-wide AI by providing consistent, reliable data across systems.

SAP plans to use Reltio’s technology to unify, cleanse, and harmonise structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, including legacy SAP systems and third-party applications.

Reltio’s platform processes and governs enterprise data end-to-end, using AI-based entity resolution that merges records from multiple formats and systems into a single source of context.

Its cloud-native architecture is designed for use across complex IT landscapes and provides features such as real-time data delivery and support for multi-agent workflows.

Industry-specific solutions tailored for sectors like life sciences, healthcare, and financial services are also included in Reltio’s offering.

SAP stated that integrating Reltio will strengthen BDC’s capabilities for business AI use cases by providing trusted data sets that can be used by tools such as Joule and Joule Agents.

This development aims to improve decision-making processes, reduce integration complexity, and support both traditional analytics workloads and new AI-driven tasks within customer organisations.

Once the transaction closes, Reltio will become a core component of SAP BDC while remaining available as a standalone solution.

SAP will offer flexible commercial options, allowing customers to purchase Reltio independently or bundled with other SAP products.

The acquisition is intended to extend these capabilities further within SAP’s expanding suite of cloud-based business services.

Reltio founder and CEO Manish Sood said: “Joining forces with SAP presents a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our mission.

“This combination accelerates our ability to deliver Reltio as the system of context across SAP and non-SAP environments, while maintaining continuity for our customers and our partner ecosystem.”