Joint solution from Scamnetic and VanishID aims at advanced identity risk mitigation. Credit: VRVIRUS/Shutterstock.com.

Scamnetic and VanishID have announced a partnership aimed at providing enterprises with integrated identity protection and scam prevention solutions.

The partnership brings together Scamnetic’s real-time scam and deepfake detection with VanishID’s continuous reduction of digital identity exposure. It intends to equip organisations with resources to intercept attacks before financial or data losses occur.

The integration is designed to address the growing challenge of targeted scams exploiting vulnerabilities in hiring, payments and executive communications.

Scamnetic CEO Al Pascual said: “By partnering with VanishID, Scamnetic extends its reach through a trusted identity platform, allowing enterprises to deploy scam detection and identity exposure reduction together in a single, integrated offering.

“With global scam losses reaching an estimated $42bn annually, that’s never been more important.”

Both companies identified shortcomings in manual verification processes, citing their inability to scale or respond effectively under pressure. By combining proactive exposure mitigation with automated attack detection, the partnership aims to reduce both the attack surface and the risk of social engineering incidents.

According to the partners, enterprises using their combined platform could minimise reliance on manual controls while extending coverage across more fraud scenarios without increasing operational complexity.

Executives and employees will have access to real-time security measures during critical business moments, intended to reinforce trust in workflows without adding friction. Clients of these organisations are expected to see greater protection from impersonation attempts that can result in direct financial loss or reputational damage.

VanishID CEO Matt Polak said: “Partnering with Scamnetic is a significant step forward in our mission to give enterprises the most complete external identity protection solution available. Together we can address a wider range of threats, earlier in the lifecycle, with greater impact for the organisations we serve.”

Scamnetic develops AI-driven tools focused on identifying and neutralising digital threats in real time.

The company claims that its mission is to enhance the safety and security of digital interactions for users operating in complex online environments. Backers include Roo Capital, 1st and Main Growth Partners, SaaS Ventures, Riptide Ventures, Ori Eisen, Ken Levine and others.

VanishID, established in 2019, applies agentic AI combined with open source intelligence (OSINT) techniques to monitor external identity risk and remove exposed data from public sources. Its delivery approach is built on automation, targeting digital exposure outside standard security perimeters without added resource demands on internal security teams.

The platform is claimed to be used by large-scale enterprises across finance, healthcare, technology, and government sectors. VanishID is based in Washington, D.C. and supported by investors such as Dell Technologies Capital and Crosslink Capital.

In January 2026, Scamnetic announced a shift in its IDeveryone solution, describing it as able to identity-proof almost any individual globally for a broad spectrum of transactions. IDeveryone Payment Protection now claims coverage for all payment types including push payments, digital assets, cheques, wires and US-based automated clearing house (ACH) transfers.