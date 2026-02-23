SEALSQ, develops and sells semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products. Credit: IM Imagery/Shutterstock.com.

WISeKey International’s subsidiary SEALSQ and Quobly have agreed to discontinue talks concerning a potential majority investment or acquisition of Quobly by SEALSQ.

Both companies announced the decision, stating they will instead consider a minority investment option. This prospect will be revisited once Quobly launches its Series A financing round.

The move follows a joint assessment that a minority investment aligns more closely with current trends in quantum computing funding in France.

SEALSQ develops and sells semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products. Quobly specialises in silicon-based quantum microelectronics.

Despite ending discussions on a majority investment or acquisition, the two firms intend to continue their technical and industrial collaboration that began in November 2025.

Their ongoing partnership focuses on the intersection of secure semiconductor technologies and scalable quantum architectures.

As part of their collaboration announced in November 2025, SEALSQ and Quobly are working together to merge secure semiconductor architectures with scalable quantum systems.

The partnership leverages SEALSQ’s expertise in post-quantum security solutions alongside Quobly’s silicon-based quantum processor technology.

Both parties aim to explore how advanced security hardware can integrate with quantum processing for future industrial applications.

Quobly’s technology includes fully silicon-based quantum processors designed for compatibility with standard CMOS manufacturing processes.

Its approach involves the use of cryogenic control electronics and scalable interconnects for multi-qubit systems, key components intended to support fault-tolerant quantum computing at an industrial scale.

SEALSQ provides post-quantum semiconductors, secure elements, TPM (Trusted Platform Module) chips, and Root-of-Trust technologies for critical infrastructure protection worldwide.

Its offerings include post-quantum cryptographic algorithms optimised for embedded devices, secure semiconductor personalisation services, and secure communication stacks suitable for IoT networks, automotive applications, satellite systems, and other critical environments.

Both companies have stated that their collaboration aims to ensure security requirements are addressed as large-scale quantum computing moves closer to industrial use.

They plan to examine methods for integrating quantum-resistant security measures from the earliest design stages of new systems.

Last month, SEALSQ and Kaynes SemiCon signed a binding agreement to establish a joint venture called SEALKAYNESQ, which will be based in India.