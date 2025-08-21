Seemplicity was founded by Ravid Circus, Yoran Sirkis, and Rotem Cohen Gadol. Credit: PRNewswire/Seemplicity.

Seemplicity, an exposure action platform focused on vulnerability management, has secured $50m in a Series B funding round.

This financing effort was led by Sienna Venture Capital with contributions from Essentia Venture Capital and existing backers NTTVC, Glilot Capital Partners, and S Capital. The funds will advance Seemplicity’s AI capabilities and expand its market presence.

Seemplicity aims to enhance security team efficiency by automating the aggregation, prioritisation, and remediation of exposure management tasks. This approach aims to cut down manual processes significantly and prioritise critical vulnerabilities.

The company’s technology claims to reduce exposure noise by 95%, allowing security teams to concentrate on the most pressing issues.

Sienna Venture Capital partner Thomas Visan said: “I’ve been following Seemplicity closely for over a year and have been consistently impressed by the team’s execution, the pace of new customer adoption, and the strength of their growth.

“They are tackling one of the most critical and underserved areas in cybersecurity. Their ability to bring clarity, speed, and automation to exposure management is exactly what modern enterprises are looking for, and we’re proud to support them as they scale globally.”

The newly acquired funds will also support the development of Seemplicity’s AI Agents that provide organisations with personalised risk insights and actionable guidance. These agents are designed to integrate business logic with external threat intelligence to streamline workflows, potentially facilitating more effective vulnerability management.

Seemplicity was founded at the start of this decade by cybersecurity experts Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol. It was established to automate the vulnerability management process.

Since its Series A funding round, the company has reported an 800% increase in annual recurring revenue and tripled its customer base. Presently, Seemplicity claims to process more than 1.5 billion security findings daily across various industries and regions.

In addition to enhancing its technology, the company plans to use this funding to scale operations in the US and expand its reach in the UK and Europe. The company is also aiming for revenue growth through new sales channels.

Sirkis, who is serving as the company’s CEO, said: “This funding comes as we experience incredible growth and customer adoption, and is a clear signal that security teams need a more actionable approach to exposure management.

“Our AI-based platform proactively streams risk insights, generates the fixes, and assigns work automatically to give teams their most valuable resource back – time. We are now better-positioned to extend these benefits to a broader global market, working with new and existing go-to-market partners across the US, UK and Europe.”

Previously, in July 2025, Seemplicity launched a significant product update featuring AI-driven capabilities aimed at simplifying remediation processes. New features like AI Insights, Detailed Remediation Steps, and Smart Tagging were introduced to tackle complex cybersecurity challenges and reduce remediation time.

Seemplicity first came out of stealth mode in May 2022 with $32m in funding, including a $26m Series A round led by Glilot Capital Partners through Glilot+. Additional support came from NTTVC, Atlantic Bridge, S Capital, and Rain Capital.

The company initially raised $6m in a seed round led by S Capital.