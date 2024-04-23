Seiko Epson patented a winding device for print media, allowing easy adjustment of the flange portion to match the width of the continuous medium. The device includes a winding shaft, core, movable flange, and cam mechanism for precise positioning. GlobalData’s report on Seiko Epson gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Seiko Epson, E-transaction user interfaces was a key innovation area identified from patents. Seiko Epson's grant share as of February 2024 was 64%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Winding device for moving flange portion to guide print medium

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Seiko Epson Corp

A winding device has been granted a patent (Publication Number: US11926151B2) with a unique design that includes a winding shaft, a winding core portion, a movable flange portion, a flange-side engaging portion, and a flange moving section with a cam. The cam is equipped with engaging portions that allow the flange portion to move to different positions, facilitating the winding of a continuous medium in a specific width direction.



Furthermore, the patent also covers a printing device that incorporates the same winding mechanism as described in the winding device claims. This printing device includes a printing section, a winding shaft, a winding core portion, a movable flange portion, a flange-side engaging portion, and a flange moving section with a cam. The cam enables the flange portion to guide the continuous medium in the desired width direction as it is wound around the winding core portion. The innovative design of this winding device and its application in a printing device showcase advancements in the field of printing technology, particularly in the efficient handling of continuous media during the printing process.

