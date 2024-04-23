SenseTime Group has been granted a patent for an image generation method that involves extracting content and style features from different images to generate a new image with a specific style. The method aims to create images with unique styles while maintaining the original content. GlobalData’s report on SenseTime Group gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on SenseTime Group, AI-assisted damage estimation was a key innovation area identified from patents. SenseTime Group's grant share as of February 2024 was 19%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Image generation method based on content and style features

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: SenseTime Group Ltd

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11900648B2) discloses an image generation method that involves extracting content features from one image and overall image style features from another image. The method further includes determining a target style feature based on the overall image style feature and object style feature, and generating a third image that combines the content and target style features. The patent also covers variations of the method, such as fusing different style features and extracting background style features to enhance the image generation process.



Additionally, the patent describes the application of the image generation method in an electronic device, where a processor executes instructions to perform operations like image extraction, style feature determination, and image generation. The electronic device is capable of generating images based on content and target style features, training image generators using image discrimination results, and creating target images with specific content and style combinations. The patent also includes details on handling multiple objects in images, extracting object style features, and incorporating random noise for generating diverse target images. Overall, the patent provides a comprehensive framework for generating images with specific content and style attributes, offering potential applications in various fields such as art, design, and visual content creation.

