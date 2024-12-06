The partnership aims to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions to protect service members and civilians. Credit: Shield AI.

Shield AI, a defence technology company, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Palantir Technologies, an AI systems provider, for autonomous uncrewed systems.

This collaboration aims to develop and deploy large-scale command and control solutions for autonomous uncrewed systems, particularly in environments where GPS and communications are denied.

It will see integration of Shield AI’s Hivemind software development kit with Palantir’s suite of software solutions, including enterprise resource planning, geospatial intelligence, and operational decision-making tools.

The partnership aims to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions designed to safeguard service members and civilians.

This development builds upon the collaborative efforts previously showcased by Shield AI and Palantir at the Association of the US Army’s (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Expo in October 2024.

During the event, the companies demonstrated the integration of Shield AI’s Hivemind with Palantir’s Gaia, resulting in a unified command-and-control system for autonomous systems.

The autonomy capabilities of Hivemind, which have been demonstrated on various platforms such as the V-BAT, F-16, MQM-178 Firejet, and Nova quadcopter, now integrate seamlessly with geospatial intelligence tools of Palantir’s Gaia.

This integration facilitates real-time mission execution and enhances precision targeting capabilities.

Shield AI president, co-founder, and former Navy SEAL Brandon Tseng said: “Shield AI and Palantir have both built technology products proven in the most demanding environments.

“Our partnership is about bringing together Palantir’s software dominance and Shield AI’s expertise in autonomy to deliver the best possible outcomes for customers. It’s exciting to scale up what we’ve been working on together in this next chapter of our partnership.”

Palantir chief technology officer and executive vice president Shyam Sankar said: “The American Industrial Base needs Warp Speed. Shield AI stands out in their field, having achieved mission impact and product results where others have struggled. This partnership, and Shield AI’s deploying of our newly announced manufacturing OS will enable faster and better delivery to customers, and ultimately aid in the defence of the West.”

