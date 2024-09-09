Shopify has announced a new partnership with gaming platform Roblox to provide more opportunities to entrepreneurs.
The collaboration between the two companies marks the first commercial integration for ROBLOX and combines both brands’ mission of “furthering entrepreneurship and making commerce everywhere a reality, even in immersive spaces” said Shopify.
In a July 2024 report, research company GlobalData ranked Shopify fourth in the e-commerce sector, scoring highly on AI, social media, the metaverse, and crucially on digital payments where the company ranked first.
Shopify is a Canadian multinational e-commerce platform on which users can create their own online store, whereas Roblox is an online gaming platform and creation system where developers can code and play games they create.
GlobalData’s ‘Ecommerce Sector Scorecard Q2′ for 2024 also assessed Shopify’s risk level as stable within the sector, ranking it 36 out of 60 companies whereas Meta topped the ranking as the company with the lowest risk, and Indian company Paytm had the highest level of risk.
Shopify scored only three out of five for both operational risk and financial risk, meaning there are lessons to be learnt, and greater work is needed in these areas.
The e-commerce service received a higher score for both industry risk and country risk, meaning its base of operations is seen as stable.
Piloting of Checkout on the Roblox platform is due to start shortly with a larger launch planned for early 2025.
The move gives developers, creators, and brands the chance to sell physical items directly within their Roblox games without leaving the platform, which is viewed as a huge advantage for those running a business through Roblox.
A statement from Shopify said: “Through this integration, creators and brands will be able to engage with a global audience of nearly 80 million daily active Roblox users and potential customers.
“It also gives Roblox creators a brand new avenue to entrepreneurship.”