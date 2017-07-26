Amy covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach her at amy.smithers@verdict.co.uk

Today Amazon has opened its newest London head office. Located in a fashion-centric district of East London, this is the retail behemoth’s third head office in the capital.

Amazon is a good go-to for going from click to clothes in less than 24 hours. Maybe Amazon is about to be a bigger part of our wardrobes than we thought.

But why Shoreditch?

The Shoreditch area of London is fast becoming synonymous with huge companies in the fashion industry.

Amazon are following in the footsteps of other large fashion and clothing retailers such as Christian Louboutin, River Island, and Oasis, all of whom call Shoreditch home.

Amazon’s UK County Manager, Doug Gurr, said:

London is home to some of the most talented, creative people on the planet. We believe that we can provide our teams of innovators with inspiration in a new, purpose-built workplace in one of the most creative locations in London — Shoreditch. We’re also going to be giving back to the local community in various different ways, such as helping schools and helping more women get access to tech educations.

This new office is actually the second development Amazon has opened in the Shoreditch area in recent years.

Europe’s largest fashion photography studio was opened by the retail giant back in 2015.

What will this mean for the UK’s tech scene?

Minister for digital, Matt Hancock, said:

This is excellent news for Britain. Amazon’s increased investment in developing cutting-edge technology in London is another vote of confidence in the UK. We really are a world-leading centre of creativity and innovation, and Shoreditch is a real showcase of that.

With the wealth of growth in Amazon Fashion, the fashion conscious location of the new office and the enormity of the Amazon photography studio – is fashion becoming a forte for the retail giant?

At the time of opening, Amazon’s multi-million pound photography studio stocked clothing and fashion from around 100 different retailers.

However, with Amazon seemingly being a go-to place for everything, Amazon Fashion needed to keep up.

The result? It’s exploded. Amazon now stocks over 350 new brands in their fashion section.