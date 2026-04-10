SiFive RISC V data centre push backed by $400m Series G funding. Credit: Sashkin/ Shutterstock.com.

SiFive has secured $400m in an oversubscribed Series G funding round to advance its RISC‑V data centre processor and AI intellectual property portfolio.

The equity financing, which values the company at $3.65bn, will support the development of high‑performance CPU solutions for data centre and AI workloads.

Atreides Management led the round, with participation from Apollo Global Management, Nvidia, Point72 Turion and T. Rowe Price Investment Management. Existing backers Prosperity7 Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures also joined the raise.

SiFive chairman and CEO Patrick Little said: “Hyperscale customers have made it very clear that it is time to accelerate the availability of open standard alternatives for the data centre.

“Their consistent ask is for customisable CPU solutions in IP form, that will enable them to meaningfully differentiate their data centre compute solutions.

“RISC-V is the only architecture that truly delivers on these requirements. As the industry urgently evolves toward agentic AI, SiFive is doubling down on the data centre.

“By collaborating with our data centre customers, we are uniquely positioned to capture a substantial portion of the tremendous agentic AI opportunity.”

The company plans to use the capital to expand its global engineering operations and accelerate its roadmap targeting agentic AI requirements.

SiFive aims to increase investment in advanced research and development across scalar, vector and matrix RISC‑V CPUs, accelerators and system IP.

It also intends to step up software ecosystem work on its platform, building on existing support for CUDA, Red Hat and Ubuntu to strengthen data centre software capabilities.

The firm also plans to work more closely with customers and technology partners to accelerate the deployment of its solutions in large-scale infrastructure.

This includes collaboration on Nvidia NVLink Fusion, as well as other interconnect and system-integration initiatives, to better align SiFive’s RISC‑V platforms with broader data-centre architectures.

SiFive positions its technology as a response to the demand for CPUs that can coordinate complex tasks in agentic AI systems. In these environments, CPUs manage system‑level orchestration that GPUs and other accelerators do not address as efficiently.

The company focuses on delivering RISC‑V processors aimed at increasing compute density within existing power constraints.

According to SiFive, its RISC‑V designs replace legacy architectures with a single instruction set that supports scalar, vector and matrix computation through a standards‑based interface.

The approach is intended to help customers scale designs more quickly and bring new hardware to market in line with AI development cycles.

The company’s founders developed RISC‑V as an open standard to encourage contributions from a wide group of organisations.

SiFive states that this model enables collaboration and “cross-pollination across a broad community of innovators,” which it says promotes choice and flexibility for customers and has a downstream impact on consumers.