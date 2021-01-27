Singapore’s technology industry saw a rise of 6.8% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 63 deals worth $959.01m were announced in Q4 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 59 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 43 deals which accounted for 68.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 16 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 25.4% and 6.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Singapore’s technology industry with total deals worth $810m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $135.68m and $13.33m, respectively.

Singapore technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 90.3% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $866m, against the overall value of $959.01m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Asset Management’s $450m private equity deal with Everise Holdings

2) The $360m private equity deal with Princeton Digital Group by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Warburg Pincus

3) Viola Ventures, Dar Global Investment, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Next, Sonae IM and Vintage Investment Partners’ $32m venture financing of Cellwize Wireless Technologies

4) The $12m venture financing of EVOS Esports by Indogen Capital, Insignia Ventures Partners, Korea Investment Partners, Mirae Asset Ventures and Woowa Brothers

5) Amber Group, Binance Labs, Capital6 Eagle and NGC Ventures’ venture financing of Math Global for $12m.

