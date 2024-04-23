Sitecore Corp has been granted a patent for a system that enables the generation and delivery of digital content in a headless content management system. The system includes a layout engine that allows business users to compose layouts with components, controlled by developer code, and deliver content to different client applications for rendering. GlobalData’s report on Sitecore Corp gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Sitecore Corp, Dynamic premium pricing was a key innovation area identified from patents. Sitecore Corp's grant share as of February 2024 was 69%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Generating and delivering digital content in headless content management system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Sitecore Corp AS

A computer-implemented system for generating digital content has been granted a patent (Publication Number: US11880870B2). The system comprises a computer with developer code that defines zones and controls the schema of components, a layout engine that exposes a visual editing interface to a business user, and a marketing content database. The layout engine allows the business user to compose layouts without developer intervention, associating marketing content with components. The system can deliver components and marketing content to client applications in various hosting environments, personalized based on consumer behavior data.



Furthermore, the system includes features such as a layout database for storing layouts, variances for personalizing components, and measurement criteria for selecting optimal variances. The layout can be varied based on user input, client application, language, or geographic region. The system also establishes special contexts based on consumer behavior data, records requests in a consumer behavior database for personalization, and ensures security by delivering only accessible parts of the layout. Additionally, personalized components can be replaced with placeholders for expedited delivery, with personalized components loaded asynchronously for progressive rendering by the client application. Overall, the patented system offers a comprehensive solution for generating digital content efficiently and effectively, catering to personalized consumer experiences and diverse hosting environments.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Sitecore Corp, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed