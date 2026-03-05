Representatives from SK Telecom, Supermicro, and Schneider Electric at MWC26. Credit: SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

SK Telecom has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Supermicro and Schneider Electric to jointly develop comprehensive solutions for AI data centre (AIDC) deployment.

The agreement, signed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 26, outlines a plan to introduce a pre-fabricated modular approach designed to speed up construction timelines for AI data centres while addressing supply chain challenges.

Under the collaboration, the three companies will integrate AI computing servers with associated power and cooling systems within single, pre-manufactured modules.

This method contrasts with the conventional steel-reinforced concrete approach, where server and infrastructure installation occur after building completion.

The modular design supports phased deployment, allowing data centre capacity to expand in line with demand.

This incremental approach aims to facilitate scalability and reduce initial capital requirements, allowing operators to adjust more readily to changing market conditions.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

SK Telecom will offer expertise in operating AI data centres; Supermicro will supply high-performance GPU servers tailored for various AI workloads; and Schneider Electric will provide design and construction services for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure suited to large-scale AI environments.

SK Telecom AIDC Business head Ha Min-yong said: “Through collaboration with global leaders in the AIDC business, we are advancing a total solution based on a pre-fabricated modular model.

“Building on this initiative, we aim to proactively address the AIDC deployment needs of global hyper-scalers while further strengthening our cost competitiveness.”

By working together on integrated server and infrastructure design, the companies aim to enable faster delivery of AI data centres globally.

Supermicro chief growth officer Cenly Chen said: “This new integrated solution will leverage Supermicro’s high-performance, GPU-optimised servers tailored to customer workloads.”

The collaboration is positioned as a step toward improved efficiency and competitiveness in the sector.

Schneider Electric senior vice president Andrew Bradner said: “Through this collaboration, we are introducing an integrated AI DC model based on a pre-fabricated modular design — empowering customers to lower carbon emissions, eliminate supply bottlenecks, and operate high-density AI workloads with greater resilience and efficiency.”