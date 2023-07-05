GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Skyworks, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Climate Change and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Skyworks’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Skyworks offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Skyworks, a semiconductor manufacturer, has released a statement on climate change in which it emphasizes its support for immediate action. The company aims to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions from factory operations by 30% by 2030 (from a baseline year of 2018), in line with the Paris Climate Accord. In 2022, Skyworks achieved a year-over-year emissions rate reduction of 16%, surpassing its target of 5%. It produced a total of 38,022 tonnes in scope 1 emissions, 119,532 tonnes scope 2 emissions during 2022. The company is also evaluating the possibility of tracking and setting goals for scope 3 CO2e emissions in the future.



Skyworks has taken steps to reduce its carbon emissions, including deploying waste strategies to minimize hazardous waste, pursuing renewable energy sources, and improving energy and water use efficiency. The company has also participated in a clean energy consortium to encourage the creation and implementation of renewable energy supply in Japan. Skyworks has its CO2e emissions and water use data verified by an independent environmental services firm and operates ISO 14001 certified environmental management systems to control and reduce environmental impacts from its manufacturing operations.



In conclusion, Skyworks remains focused on sustainability, concentrating on emissions reduction, renewable energy, water conservation, and recycling. The company is committed to complying with applicable laws, regulations, and requirements, preventing pollution, conserving resources, minimizing waste, fostering continuous improvement, and promoting sustainability throughout its supply chain. Skyworks has been recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek and as one of Mexico's Best Employers for 2022 by Forbes.