Skyworks Solutions has been granted a patent for an electronic filter design featuring a combination of series and parallel arm acoustic wave resonators, along with additional resonators with lower temperature coefficients of frequency. This innovation aims to enhance filter performance and stability. GlobalData’s report on Skyworks Solutions gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Skyworks Solutions, Under-screen biometric identification was a key innovation area identified from patents. Skyworks Solutions's grant share as of February 2024 was 64%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11923829B2) discloses an electronic filter design comprising a combination of series arm and parallel arm acoustic wave resonators connected in a specific configuration. The filter includes additional acoustic wave resonators with unique temperature coefficients of frequency, strategically placed to enhance the filter's performance. These resonators are designed to have resonant frequencies outside the passband edges, ensuring effective filtering within the desired frequency range. The patent also details the use of bulk and surface acoustic wave resonators, with specific electrode configurations and material coverings to optimize filter functionality.



Furthermore, the patent describes a method for forming the electronic filter, outlining the steps involved in creating the series arm and parallel arm acoustic wave resonators, as well as incorporating the additional resonators with lower temperature coefficients of frequency. The method emphasizes the importance of precise design and construction to achieve the desired filter characteristics, including resonant frequencies and temperature stability. The innovative approach presented in the patent aims to improve filter performance, particularly in fifth-generation radio frequency device modules and electronic devices, showcasing advancements in acoustic wave resonator technology for enhanced signal processing capabilities.

