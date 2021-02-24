Hospitality ecommerce solution for fine dining Slerp has experienced 600% revenue growth in the last six months after lockdown measures forced hospitality businesses to pivot to delivery services.

Referring to itself as “Shopify for premium bricks and mortar restaurants”, Slerp was founded by Crosstown doughnuts co-founder JP Then in 2019.

Slerp provides an online ordering solution, specialising in multi-site hospitality ecommerce and order management. It provides an alternative to the likes of Deliveroo or Uber Eats for smaller independent businesses in the fine-dining sector and says it offers lower commission fees than rivals, as well as the option for partners to customise their websites

Slerp partners include The Dorchester, Oxo Tower, Ottolenghi, Hoppers, Jose Pizzaro, Gymkhana and The Estate Dairy. The company has added a number of partners to its books, including Goucho, The Savoy, LIMA and Hawksmoor.

The UK food delivery market more than doubled between 2015 and 2020 and is projected to be worth £6.5 million by 2025. The market has surged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as significant growth in the last six months, Slerp’s sales during Valentine’s weekend increasing by 390%.

“Industry research has shown that a third of the UK population will continue to enjoy fine dining at home when restrictions ease, as the move to online for these brands has effectively ‘democratised’ top foodie experiences at the kitchen table,” said Slerp founder JP Then.

“Slerp enables the hospitality sector to create real revenues directly from customers. We are enabling brands to create a checkout interface which can be attached to their own websites, and tools to manage the growth to reduce the heavy lifting. It seamlessly manages all the logistics, including delivery, and is designed to be a stand-alone platform that can be complimentary to other services such as marketplaces. We can provide lightning speed onboarding in a day and can tailor the solution to what the business needs. It’s not a cookie cutter model and that’s important for operators as everyone has a different set up.”

