Progress on the development of smart clothing has been erratic. One of the first iterations was developed in 1985: British inventor Harry Wainwright created a sweatshirt that used fibre optics, leads, and a microprocessor to display colour animations. It was not until 1994 and the invention of Bluetooth that smart clothing’s potential began to be realised.

Timeline:

Listed below are the major milestones in the journey of the smart clothing theme, as identified by GlobalData.

1985 – Harry Wainwright created a sweatshirt that displayed full-colour cartoon animations.

1994 – Jaap Haartsen of Ericsson developed the Bluetooth wireless technology standard.

1995 – Harry Wainwright invented the first machine to integrate fibre optics into fabrics.

1997 – A computerised machine that implanted fibre optics into any flexible material, including textiles, was developed.

1999 – The first consumer Bluetooth device was launched.

2005 – Harry Wainwright and his colleague David Bychkov created a jacket that offered electrocardiogram (ECG) readings.

2006 – BAE Systems started evaluating infrared displays embedded into fabrics for use in military garments.

2015 – Google announced Project Jacquard, part of its Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) division.

2016 – Arrow launched a smart shirt with a near-field communication (NFC) chip to pair it with Android smartphones.

2017 – Google and Levi’s launched the Commuter Trucker jacket, featuring conductive fibre and Bluetooth connectivity.

2017 – Owlet launched smart socks for parents to monitor the sleeping patterns of new-born babies.

2018 – Nike applied for two smart clothing patents: a self-cleaning shoe and a sensor-integrated yoga suit.

2018 – Tommy Hilfiger launched the Tommy Jeans Xplore-branded smart clothing product line.

2018 – Samsung demonstrated its SmartSuit, designed specifically for short track speed skaters.

2019 – Chico’s FAS launched a Bluetooth-connected smart bra.

2019 – Samsung applied for a patent for a smart shirt that can track symptoms of diseases like pneumonia and bronchitis.

2019 – Nike introduced the Adapt-branded self-lacing shoes, which fit themselves to the shape of the user’s foot.

2020 – Under Armour launched smart shoes that include sensors to provide real-time analysis of running metrics.

2020 – Adidas partnered with Google to use the Jacquard technology in GMR insoles for football players.

2020 – Xenoma launched smart pajamas that monitor the user’s heart rate and sleep patterns and detect falls or trips.

2023 – Smart clothing will become a $1bn market, according to GlobalData estimates.

2025 – Applications of smart clothing in sports, healthcare, and military industries will gain traction.

2028 – Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) activity will increase as competition in the market heats up.

2030 – The global smart clothing market will worth more than $4bn, according to GlobalData estimates.