From bread making robots to a machine that folds your clothes for you, CES 2019 was not short of unusual smart home gadgets. With over 100 million smart home devices sold in 2018, technology looks set to infiltrate an even greater number of household items.

With 40% of UK consumers thinking that smart home technology has improved their standard of living, what gadgets do people actually believe would be useful in their everyday lives? New research has shed some light on this.

Recyclezone analysed the latest findings from ‘Mindshare’, which surveyed more than 6,000 people in the UK to identify the new type of smart technology they would most like to own in their home.

According to the findings, a smart thermostat which automatically adjusts based on an individual’s body temperature is the smart technology device people would most like to own, with 46% believing this gadget would be a good addition.

A smart vacuum cleaner that can also move items off the floor was the next highly desired smart device at 40%.

A smart fridge that suggests recipes based on what food is in there was also a popular concept. An additional 32% were drawn to the idea of a laundry folding robot.

Those surveyed were less enthusiastic about the prospect of a smart kettle that can be controlled by a phone, with only 30% of respondents believing this was something they would use. Equally, just 30% liked the idea of fitting smart shelves that can automatically re-order items as soon as they run out.

Smart situations

The report also sought to find out what situations those surveyed thought would be enhanced by technology.

Entertainment and shopping came out on top, with 37% wanting to watch a concert or event from the comfort of their home via a virtual reality headset, and 43% wanting to watch theatre productions or concerts live-streamed to their local cinema.

35% were interested in interactive shopping, where they could buy the clothing people are wearing on TV through an app in real time.

Shawn Hallums, a spokesperson from Recyclezone said: