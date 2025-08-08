Accenture and Snorkel AI will collaborate to develop customised solutions for various industries, starting with financial services. Credit: OleksSH/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture has invested in Snorkel AI, aimed at assisting financial services firms in developing and scaling AI solutions.

The financial details of the strategic investment have not been disclosed.

This investment, through Accenture Ventures, focuses on enhancing the curation of high-quality datasets essential for training and evaluating AI models.

Snorkel AI offers Data Development Platform, which facilitates the evaluation and tuning of specialised AI systems at scale.

The platform includes services such as Snorkel Expert Data-as-a-Service and Snorkel Enterprise AI, which expedite the transition from prototype to production by employing advanced data development technology.

Snorkel AI co-founder and CEO Alex Ratner said: “This partnership marks a major milestone in our mission to make data-centric AI the foundation of enterprise innovation.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“As momentum builds around agentic AI, most enterprises still lack the domain-specific data and expertise needed to move from prototype to production.”

Originating from the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI’s platform is currently utilised by major corporations, including BNY and Experian, as well as by the US government.

The platform is designed to address the needs of agentic AI, employing automation and repeatable workflows to convert fragmented data and domain knowledge into datasets for AI model training and evaluation.

This data-centric methodology supports quicker and safer deployment of AI systems, particularly in complex regulatory environments.

Accenture and Snorkel AI plan to collaborate on creating customised solutions tailored to specific industries, with an initial emphasis on the financial services sector.

Additionally, Snorkel AI will participate in Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, which is an accelerator programme for data and AI companies.

This initiative provides access to Accenture’s industry expertise and client network, enabling startups to innovate and realise their technological potential.

Accenture Ventures global lead Tom Lounibos said: “Our clients are looking to harness AI in ways that are fast, secure, and aligned to real business outcomes.

“Snorkel’s unique approach solves one of the most persistent pain points in AI development—high-quality datasets for training and evaluation of AI models.”

In late July 2025, Accenture announced the acquisition of Maryville Consulting Group, a US-based technology consultancy, to strengthen its technology strategy capabilities.