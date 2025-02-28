To address the growing demand for AI talent, Snowflake launched the One Million Minds + One Platform programme. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

American cloud-based data storage company Snowflake has unveiled the Silicon Valley AI Hub, a new centre for AI innovation.

Located at Snowflake’s Menlo Park campus in Silicon Valley, the hub is scheduled to open in Summer 2025. It will provide nearly 30,000ft² of space for the AI community.

The hub will include flex desks for startups, event spaces for meetups and workshops, training rooms, a customer experience centre, boardrooms for executive meetings, and a video production studio, among others.

The space is designed to foster collaboration between AI engineers, enterprise executives, and early-stage startups backed by venture capital firms such as Altimeter, Conviction, IVP, Redpoint, and Sequoia Capital, the company said.

Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy said: “Snowflake is the most consequential data and AI company in the world today.

“Our technology is already at the heart of customers’ data and AI strategies, and now, we are taking it a step further by creating a physical space for people shaping the future of AI to connect, learn, and work.

“Whether you’re a developer looking for hands-on experience, a startup founder looking for a place to collaborate, or an executive looking to explore the art of the possible, the Silicon Valley AI Hub will serve as the epicentre of AI development and collaboration.”

In addition to the resources available at the hub, Snowflake is expanding its startup accelerator, previously known as the Powered by Snowflake Funding Program.

The accelerator will invest up to $200m in AI startups, offering technical assistance, free credits, and access to additional capital to help early-stage businesses scale.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also pledged up to $1m in free Snowflake credits on AWS over four years, to support startups developing applications on Snowflake’s platform.

To address the growing demand for AI talent, Snowflake recently launched the One Million Minds + One Platform programme, committing $20m to train and certify more than 100,000 users on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud by 2027 at no cost.

The initiative aims to upskill one million people in data and AI by 2029.

Additionally, Snowflake has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to enable enterprises to build AI-powered applications using OpenAI’s models within Snowflake Cortex AI, the company’s managed AI service.

Through this collaboration, Snowflake Cortex AI will integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in Azure AI Foundry, making OpenAI’s models available within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

This integration will allow enterprises to deploy AI-powered data agents that process audio, video, and text in real time, providing enhanced efficiency and cost savings.