A wearable with built-in social distancing technology has been launched to help construction, manufacturing, infrastructure and logistics companies get back up and running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Developed by safety technology manufacturer Tended, the wearable has been adapted from an existing product by the company that is used to ensure safety in industrial working environments. It features an ultra-wideband proximity sensor and is paired with each worker’s smartphone, immediately notifying them if they come within two meters of a colleague.

Companies using the wearable can also set their own minimum separation distance, and receive an overview of social distancing breaches that occur.

While this may seem heavy handed, it provides a valuable benefit: if a worker does test positive for the coronavirus, employers can then easily see which of their colleagues they have been in close contact with and instruct them to self-isolate.

Companies that wish to trial the social distancing wearable are also able to access independent support from engineering giants Arup, enabling them to determine how the technology compares to other options.

It is hoped that the social distancing wearable will enable companies to restart vital projects in construction, manufacturing and beyond, many of which have been had to be halted at great cost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re working with large corporations that have had to stop running and send their workers home because they can’t effectively enforce safe distancing measures. It costs them millions each day, and they are unable to carry out essential works,” said Leo Scott Smith, CEO of Tended.

“We’ve implemented ultra-wideband technology because of its incredibly high accuracy and resistance to interference, and we decided to combine it with our wearable to provide a solution that can ensure the safety of employees at work.

“We believe technology will provide the means to get the world moving again, and also keep people safe. We’re looking at fast development and deployment because we know we need to act now.”

