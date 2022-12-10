The global technology industry experienced a 2% rise in new job postings related to social responsibility in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 2% increase in the previous quarter and an 104% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 9% share of the global technology industry’s social responsibility-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 3% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive social responsibility-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 9%, emerged as the top social responsibility-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 3% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Systems Managers came in second with a share of 4% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 7% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent social responsibility roles include General and Operations Managers with a 3% share in Q3 2022, Retail Salespersons with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 103% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Micron Technology, Oracle, Telus and Rogers Communications. Together they accounted for a combined share of 103% of all social responsibility-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Micron Technology posted 5,291 social responsibility-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Oracle 3,620 jobs, Telus 3,342 jobs, and Rogers Communications 2,483 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 45% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of social responsibility-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 45% followed by Canada (12%) and India (11%). The share represented by the US was 2% lower than the 47% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.